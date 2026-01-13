Chinese Arrival Day commemorated at Windsor Forest monument

CELEBRATING 173 years since the arrival of Chinese here, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang alongside representatives from the Chinese community and enterprises gathered at the Chinese Arrival Monument at the Windsor Forest Primary School, on the West Demerara, to commemorate the profound significance of this day.

Observed on January 12 annually, Chinese Arrival Day signals the day the first Chinese immigrants landed in Guyana. They arrived in 1853, on the ship Glentanner. Some 262 Chinese were brought here as indentured labourers to address a labour shortage. Since then, the Chinese community has made significant and valuable contributions to Guyana.

Ambassador Yang Yang in her speech stated that they commemorate this day annually to honour the enduring journey of the Chinese community in Guyana, as well as to celebrate Guyana’s remarkable path from colonisation to independence, and from independence to prosperity.

“We commemorate this day to inspire future generations to carry forward the pioneering spirit of their forebears and to join hands with the other five peoples in writing a new chapter of modernization for Guyana. As Guyana’s national anthem says: One land of six peoples, united and free,” Ambassador Yang said.

She noted that though China and Guyana are separated by over 15,000 kilometers, the shared aspirations and common dreams bind the countries together.

Guided by the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Dr. Irfaan Ali in 2023, bilateral relations continue to reach new heights, the Ambassador declared.

Furthermore, Ambassador Yang shared that in October last year, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee outlined a blueprint for China’s development in the next five years.

This blueprint presented boundless opportunities for Caribbean countries, including Guyana.

Looking to the future, the Ambassador stated that they look forward to working with Guyana and all Global South partners to share in the opportunities of Chinese modernisation, and, to build an even brighter future for the two nations.

At the same time, the Ambassador told both teachers and students of Windsor Forest Primary that they are the witnesses and inheritors of the history of Chinese arrival and our nation’s spirit of inclusiveness and mutual learning.

“The communities you live in and the schools you study in are themselves vibrant examples of multicultural coexistence. May you, like your predecessors, cherish and contribute to the beautiful tapestry of Guyana’s diverse cultures, and carry forward the enduring friendship between the peoples of China and Guyana,” she added.

She also thanked Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese in Guyana for their tireless efforts, and invaluable contributions to strengthening the China-Guyana relations, enhancing friendships between our peoples, and advancing Guyana’s modernisation.