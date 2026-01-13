From uncertainty to opportunity: New chapter for Mocha families

– squatting area to be regularised, $765M in infrastructural works awarded

FOR years, hundreds of families living in the Mocha squatting area on the East Bank Demerara have called the land home without certainty—building lives, raising children, and investing what little they had, all without formal recognition.

Today, that uncertainty is steadily giving way to opportunity, as Government moves decisively to regularise the area and deliver long-overdue infrastructure.

According to residents, occupation of the area began nearly a decade ago, with an influx of squatters between 2015 and 2020.

Families came in search of stability and a place to belong, despite the absence of roads, drainage, utilities, or legal tenure. Recognising both the human reality and the need for structured development, the Government commenced the regularisation of the Pln. Arcadia (Mocha) squatting area in 2024.

Surveys were completed in early 2025, laying the foundation for a carefully planned transformation. Based on Cadastral Plan #91414, the area now comprises 209 residential lots, and one public open space. Importantly, 36 occupied lots are eligible for the processing of legal documents—marking a critical step toward secure land tenure for families who have lived in limbo for years.

For these residents, regularisation is more than paperwork. It represents dignity, stability, and the chance to plan.

In November 2025 document-processing officially commenced at the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Community Development Office on Croal Street and United Nations Place. Activities included payments, the issuing of allocation letters, and the signing and issuing of Agreements of Sale. To date, 15 Agreements of Sale and allocation letters have already been signed—each one symbolising a household moving from informal settlement to recognised ownership.

At the same time, the Government is backing regularisation with substantial infrastructure investment, ensuring that Arcadia’s development is not symbolic, but tangible. Contracts valued at approximately $765 million have been awarded for comprehensive infrastructural works under the Arcadia Squatting Development.

These works include land preparation across 37.33 acres, and the construction of 3.5 kilometres of roads. Drainage and connectivity will be addressed through the installation of 43 HDPE culverts, six reinforced concrete box culverts, and the construction of a 40-foot bridge. Utilities are also being installed, with 3.56 kilometres of pipeworks to ensure access to water, alongside electrical infrastructure.

For residents, these developments mean safer access, improved drainage, reduced flooding, and a better quality of life—conditions many have never experienced in their own community. For children, it means growing up in a neighbourhood with roads instead of mud dams, and homes connected to essential services.

The regularisation and infrastructural work in Arcadia reflect a broader Government commitment: meeting people where they are, addressing longstanding challenges with compassion and planning, and transforming informal settlements into organised, livable communities. By combining legal security with modern infrastructure, the Government is not only upgrading land—it is improving lives, restoring hope, and ensuring that development reaches those who need it most.

In Plantation Acadia, progress is no longer a promise. It is taking shape—lot by lot, road by road, and family by family