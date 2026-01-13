CCAC secures over $156M in redress for consumers in 2025

–auto, electronics, construction industries dominate list of complaints

THE Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), in 2025, resolved 428 or 85 per cent of the total complaints received within the year.

The redress, according to the CCAC, was valued at $156,552,871, while the remaining cases are in the process of being resolved.

Overall, the complaints from January to December 2025, was valued at $509,644,774, according to the Commission.

This is considered to be a direct result of the continued public awareness initiatives by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), where consumers are encouraged to assert their rights, while suppliers are guided to ensure their compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA) No. 13 of 2011.

The Commission said a total of 1,331 business inspections were done across all administrative regions of Guyana. Of the initial inspections conducted, 176 or 13 per cent of the businesses were deemed compliant, while 411 were found to be non-compliant.

Following the continuous process of re-inspections, the CCAC assisted 378 of those defiant businesses to attain compliance, while 366 of them remain non-compliant.

There is a continuous process of re-inspections and public awareness to ensure that there is improvement in business compliance.

The Commission issued 259 compliance certificates to businesses in all the administrative regions. Additionally, 75 compliance certificates were renewed in Regions Two, Four, Six, Seven, Nine and 10.

The auto, electronics, and construction industries dominated the list of complaints, with the auto industry accounting for the highest value of complaints, G$312,713,686.

The CCAC also said that it brought its first-ever criminal complaint to the Magistrate’s Court against a supplier.

The complaint resulted in the consumer securing redress through settlement. This follows the success of the civil litigation matters the CCAC engaged in at the High Court in previous years, which also resulted in consumers obtaining redress by way of a court order and settlement.

“However, it will continue to heighten its enforcement measures as is necessary. For the year 2025, the CCAC received one complaint under the Competition and Fair Trading Act Cap. 90:07. Consumers can easily file complaints online at ccac.gov.gy. Consumers are encouraged to call the CCAC at 219-4410/3 or WhatsApp at 592 625-0557 for inquiries,” CCAC said.