Owners of early-learning facilities reap benefit of a $200,000 grant
Owner of Trinity Early Learners Preschool, Daycare and Nursery, Ms. Donna Barrington
LAST year June, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) launched the Enhancement of Child Care and Early Learning Facilities and Development Services Grant, which is being offered under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The initiative, according to the ministry, empowers owners of early learning centres to upgrade and improve their facilities, creating safer, comfortable, and nurturing spaces for children to learn, grow and thrive in. This great investment in early childhood environments supports quality care and strengthens the foundation of children’s development.

During the launch, ten care centres in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10 received a grant of $200,000 each.

At the time, Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud had said this support does not stop at the grant, since the centres will continue to be nurtured and guided by the CPA team.

The distribution of the grant will continue until each centre in Guyana is at a stage of excellence, both in physical appearance and with regards to human resources.

This financial support underscores the government’s commitment to fostering the holistic development of children, ensuring that they are cared for correctly.

The Trinity Early Learners Preschool, Daycare and Nursery, owned by Donna Barrington, is one of the many beneficiaries of the cash grant.

Ms. Barrington recently shared that it was very helpful to her in many ways, as it has allowed her to extend her facility to accommodate more children, and make the environment more healthy, safe and comfortable for her learners.

“This $200,000 grant brought over great thought to me, showing the concern that the government have for our institution. And I am so grateful for that $200,000, and it will take us a great way with our setting up of the institution to make it look more beautiful for the children. So, thank you so much,” she said.

