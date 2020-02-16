‘AK 47’ 100% confident of victory tonight in Guyana Mash Boxing Extravaganza

MORE than two years away from the ring has left former Caribbean heavyweight and superheavyweight champion Jason ‘AK 47’ Barker with a point to prove – and he intends to do that tonight when he tackles national heavyweight champion Daren France.

The main event of the much-anticipated ‘AK Fully Loaded’ Guyana Mash Boxing Extravaganza outdoor battle at the National Gymnasium is expected to be a scorcher.

Barker, who is out on parole after a period of incarceration will look to make his mark and display his talent.

“I’m confident of a victory – 100% confident,” the challenger told the Guyana Chronicle last evening.

The boxer who is ambidextrous in his delivery said that he is going to mix solid defence with well-placed shots. He aims to give the fans a show.

The 32-year-old noted that although anything can happen in the fight, tonight’s fight transcends the results. “This fight is for people to see who I am, to see my talent, my skills. It is also for me to show that I can take my game to the next level.”

Although he is not in the mix to travel to next month’s Olympic Qualifiers in Argentina, the heavyweight boxer is confident that he would make good on any opportunity given.

“Give me one chance for the Olympics.”

Barker, who had won the regional superheavyweight title in 2016, was initially sentenced to two decades in prison in 2008 at the age of 20 for robbery under arm, but he was introduced to boxing and it changed his outlook on life – he became a model inmate and a changed man.

“I don’t just like boxing, I love it – this is my life.”

Along with the main event, 10 other bouts are scheduled for the evening with boxers from several gyms across the country expected to compete.

Among them are several national pugilists and gold medallists from the December 2019 Caribbean Championships, the Jackman sisters Abiola and Alesha, who will face each other.