J’ouvert and Futsal Competition at Bartica as Guyana Celebrates 50th Republic Jubilee

As part of the celebrations of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary, ‘Live in Colors 2020 J’ouvert’ will be happening at Bartica on February 21, 2020, at the 4th Avenue Beach.

According to the organiser, Akeem Prowell, “The theme represents Guyana, the land of different ethnicities and what we stand for; ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’. It speaks of togetherness, different races coming together to celebrate the 50th Jubliee.”

This will be the fifth year Bartica will be hosting a celebration of this kind.

“The Mashramani J’ouvert celebration started in February 2016. Although it was something new to Barticans, it was something great and it has continued to grow every year,” Prowell said.

When asked about the general experience last year, the young promoter said, “It was one to remember, the cooperation from the Mash Committee and Town Council of Bartica always play a major role in making this significant event a success.”

The momentum is already building up in the township and Prowell guarantees that this year will be “one like never before”.

J’ouvert T-Shirts are also available, he said.

In addition to the J’Ouvert set for next week, Prowell noted too that there is a Futsal Competition, scheduled from today, February 14 to Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Bartica Community Centre.

“This Futsal Competition has now been incorporated into the plans of the Mashramani Celebrations and this, I also guarantee will be fun and exciting,” he said.

He noted too that these events were made possible by 592 Lager Beer, Lucozade, Ansa Mc Al, KGM Security and Superbet.