Golden medallion to mark jubilee anniversary celebration

THE Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) in partnership with the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) intends to commemorate Guyana’s 50th Republic Jubilee Celebrations on February 23 by unveiling a golden medallion.

Each medallion is 99.99 per cent pure gold, with a diameter of 30 millimetres and a nominal metal weight of 31.10 grams, equivalent to one troy ounce. The medallions have been expertly struck by the Royal Canadian Mint and have a limited mintage of 100 medals worldwide.

The medallions have been crafted to depict the theme “Continuous development – committing to a Green Guyana through sustainable mining”. The artwork portrays the growth of the mining industry through a ‘green’ state. The symbols used are a stock of gold, a batel, a pick-axe, the map of Guyana, leaves and a patch of land.

The pile of gold depicted, represents the large gold and mineral deposits in Guyana. The pick-axe and the batel are two very important tools used to conduct mining. The M symbol is an indication of the country’s rich lands. The two leaves were placed to represent unity and togetherness between the Guyana Gold Board and the Ministry of Natural Resources. The map represents ‘green’ Guyana while the gold flowing from the batel speaks to the growth of the gold stocks as the years progress.

In 2018, the MNR and the GGB extended an invitation for the creation of the design for the face of the medallion through a competition. Artwork submitted were judged on the clarity of the theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition and design and effect of the project on the first look. The winner emerging from the competition was Dillon Craig, a young and talented 21-year-old artist from Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara.

At the time of the competition, Craig was a student at the E.R Burrow School of Arts.

The medallion is set to be presented to President David Granger, prior to its unveiling to the public, in conjunction with the Department of Culture’s Central Mashramani Committee events. A limited number will be made available for sale to members of the public.