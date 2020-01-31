Timheri man attempts suicide after stabbing reputed wife

A 22-year-old woman is now battling for her life after she was stabbed to her neck on Thursday evening by her reputed husband who later attempted suicide after the confrontation in the compound of the Elim Christian Fellowship Church, Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The couple were identified as Sheria Khalil called ‘Sherry’ and her reputed husband, 24-year old Clifton Richmond called ‘Steve’.

Police said the woman, a bank teller and the man, a minibus conductor, live together at Timehri Public Road, EBD, with the woman’s parents.

On the day of the incident the two made plans to meet up at the woman’s place of work, however, on his arrival the woman was not there.

She allegedly returned home and was confronted by her reputed husband and an argument ensued.

Police said that it was alleged that he picked up the woman and ran with her to the nearby church yard.

Family members upon hearing the woman’s screams, rushed to the location where they found her bleeding with an apparent stab wound to the left side neck.

The suspect then allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and jumped into the Demerara River. He was subsequently rescued in an unconscious state.

Both victim and suspect were escorted to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where they received medical attention.

The woman was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for surgery. Their conditions are said to be critical but stable.

A knife and a bottle with suspected poison were retrieved from the crime scene and lodged at the station as investigations continue.