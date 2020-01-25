Road Closure at the intersection of Mandela Avenue and Ivy Lane

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to advise the General Public that Ivy Lane at the intersection of Mandela Avenue will be closed to traffic on Monday, January 27, 2020, to Sunday, February 2, 2020.

This is to facilitate drainage construction works under the Sheriff Street Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project. The closed intersection will be re-opened to traffic on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 06:00hrs. Motorists desirous of accessing Ivy Lane are kindly asked to use alternative routes during this exercise.

Pedestrians and motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all directional and safety signs in the area. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure regrets any inconvenience caused.