President Granger completes successful medical examination in Cuba

President David Granger is in good health, a team of Cuban medical specialists have indicated and the Head of State is expected to return to Guyana from the Spanish-speaking island today.

According to Guyana’s Embassy in Havana,the medical specialists in Cuba have confirmed that the President”has improved to the satisfaction of his doctors and that he is in good health.”

The President arrived in Havana on January 18, 2020 to undergo a scheduled medical evaluation which was completed on Monday.

The specialists iterated that the President responded very well to the treatment at CIMEQ in Cuba and that the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma remains in remission.