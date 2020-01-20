England youngsters stood up to  be counted – coach Silverwood

ENGLAND’s youngsters “stood up to be counted” in the third Test victory over South Africa in Port Elizabeth, says coach Chris Silverwood.

Joe Root’s side completed an innings-and-53-run victory on Monday to take a 2-1 series lead with one Test left.

Ollie Pope, 22, hit 135 not out – his first Test hundred – and Dom Bess, 22, took his first Test five-wicket haul.

“The template of what we are trying to set out is starting to work,” Silverwood said.

“We have got youngsters coming through and scoring runs and as we have seen with Ollie Pope, and equally Dom Bess getting a first five-for as well.

“Again in another Test we have seen the youngsters stand up and be counted.

“It is fantastic for us to watch, fantastic for them and fantastic for the game of cricket as well.”

England have named five players aged 24 and under in their team for the past two Tests: batsman Pope, spinner Bess, all-rounder Sam Curran, opener Zak Crawley and fellow opener Dom Sibley, who also scored his maiden Test hundred in the second Test in Cape Town.

Surrey’s Pope, playing in his sixth Test, was named man of the match for his performance, which also included six catches, after he shared a crucial partnership of 203 in England’s first innings.

He batted patiently at first with his side under pressure before playing a range of attacking shots to allow England to declare on 499-9.

“For a young lad like Ollie to play in that manner, to go through the different gears and really show everyone he belongs at this stage is testament to his ability and character,” England captain Joe Root said.

“He wants to be involved and wants to be in the big moments and contribute which, from a young guy, is exactly what you are after.”