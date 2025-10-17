CCJ is a symbol of Caribbean pride, maturity of our independence

-President Ali says, hails appointment of Guyanese Justice Arif Bulkan ‘a personal triumph and a national honour’

JUSTICE Arif Bulkan on Thursday took the oath of office before President Dr. Irfaan Ali, becoming the third Guyanese to be added to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in 20 years.

Justice Bulkan was officially sworn in at a simple but significant ceremony held at the Office of the President.

The Head of State described the occasion as one of national pride and regional significance, noting the importance of Justice Bulkan’s appointment and the continuous development of the CCJ.

Welcoming CCJ President Justice Winston Anderson and other dignitaries, President Ali said it was deeply meaningful for the ceremony to be hosted in Guyana, the home of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat and the birthplace of the new appointee.

“Hosting the ceremony here provides a living expression of the Court’s reach and roots across the region,” President Ali said, adding, “It reaffirms that the CCJ is not an abstraction but a vibrant Caribbean institution, sustained by Caribbean intellect and inspired by Caribbean pride.”

He lauded the CCJ as one of CARICOM’s greatest achievements, describing the institution as “a proud creation of our collective vision, designed and built to serve the needs of our own societies”.

The President said the court symbolises the region’s judicial maturity, independence and integrity. “The CCJ is more than a court,” he said, adding: “It symbolises the maturity of our independence and the depth of our capacity to administer justice according to our own laws, in our own voice, and through our own choice.”

Tracing the court’s history from its initial proposal in 1970 to its inauguration in 2005, President Ali said it stands today as a monument to regional collaboration and self-determination.

He reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to the CCJ, noting that it was among the first countries to adopt the court as its final appellate body. “We look forward to the day when all members of the Caribbean Community will surmount the hurdles that still stand in the way of fully embracing the Caribbean Court of Justice. That day must come sooner rather than later, for it will complete the journey that began with independence itself,” he said.

Turning his attention to the new appointee, the President commended Justice Bulkan’s distinguished legal career, his academic achievements, and his service to the Guyanese judiciary. “Guyana celebrates Justice Bulkan today, and hails his appointment to the Caribbean Court of Justice. His appointment is both a personal triumph and a national honour,” he said, adding: “We are certain that he will bring to the Court the same clarity of thought, depth of analysis, and balance of judgment that have characterized his distinguished career.”

In his address, Justice Bulkan said the appointment held deep meaning for him, not as a personal accomplishment but as part of a larger regional push towards decolonisation and self-determination.

“For me, it is a deep honour to be joining this court,” he said. “I am acutely conscious of what this Court represents in terms of decolonisation and regional integration.” He praised the CCJ for its progressiveness, citing its record of promoting human rights, upholding democratic values, and ensuring equality before the law.

Paying tribute to his family, Justice Bulkan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother, siblings, and close friends for their lifelong support, as well as to the mentors and colleagues who guided his professional journey, stating, “Be assured, ladies and gentlemen and all the people in the region, that I am committed to performing my functions with competence, efficiency, and unwavering integrity.”

Meanwhile, Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, who shared classrooms and early courtrooms with Justice Bulkan, described him as “a brilliant student” whose humility, wit, and command of language have defined his career. She recalled that his early years as a prosecutor and magistrate laid the foundation for a life of service that combined legal scholarship with judicial excellence. “He brings to the CCJ many years of experience as a regional and international champion of human rights,” she said.

Justice Anderson hailed Bulkan as an attorney, academic, author, international law expert, advocate, and judge, whose work has left a mark across the region.

The CCJ President noted that Bulkan’s contributions range from human rights advocacy and environmental justice to teaching and authorship, citing his leadership roles at the UN Human Rights Committee and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“Justice Balkan’s work reflects his deep commitment and unwavering dedication to the principles of social justice, equality and of the rule of law,” Anderson said, adding: “The people of Guyana have good reason to be proud of their son.”