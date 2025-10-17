News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Office of the First Lady, MoA host farmers market at Kingston Seawall Esplanade
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, enjoying a packet of tasty chips at the farmers’ market. Also pictured are Minister of Tourism and Culture Susan Rodrigues, and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha. At the event, which continues today, local farmers and agro-processors are displaying, selling and having a sampling exercise of fresh and organic products. The event is part of Agriculture Month activities (Delano Williams photo)
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, enjoying a packet of tasty chips at the farmers’ market. Also pictured are Minister of Tourism and Culture Susan Rodrigues, and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha. At the event, which continues today, local farmers and agro-processors are displaying, selling and having a sampling exercise of fresh and organic products. The event is part of Agriculture Month activities (Delano Williams photo)

THE Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) on Thursday afternoon hosted a farmers’ market at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade where local farmers and agro-processors displayed, sold and had a sampling exercise of fresh and organic products including garden vegetables.

First Lady Arya Ali, her eldest son, Zayd, Ministers Susan Rodrigues and Zulfikar Mustapha sharing a photo moment with a shopper

The Kingston Seawall Esplanade came alive in a colourful display of products and produce which provided the ideal place for shopping at pocket-friendly prices.

 

The two-day event will continue today from 17: 00hrs and is expected to wrap up at 22:00hrs.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and others pose for a photo with agro-processors of Maliyah’s Kitchen

October has been designated Agriculture Month, and a series of activities have been rolled out country to celebrate farmers and agro-processors. This year’s theme is “Transforming Livelihoods through Agri-Food Systems”.

 

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, their eldest son, Zayd, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and others, during a walkabout interacted with those who have stalls.

Enjoying freshly squeezed on the spot sugar cane juice

The event provided an opportunity for local farmers to offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products at low prices.

 

The President and other cabinet members also took the opportunity to learn about some of our locally produced products and sampled freshly harvested honeycomb and other products of interest.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the First lady, Arya Ali at the event

There were some unique products such as sorrel jelly, pepper jelly, sweet potato bread, bunjal paneer, fresh milk, boulanger pepper among others.

 

The event attracted a large crowd of shoppers, who by the time they left had full bags of creole eggs, pak choi, plantain, and other produce.

 

Local foods and beverages were also on sale.

 

Sampling of eddoe soup and freshly baked vegetable pizza

 

Guyana School of Agriculture’s booth filled with its products

 

Fresh produce on sale
A section of the gathering at Kingston Seawall Esplanade
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.