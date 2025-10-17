Office of the First Lady, MoA host farmers market at Kingston Seawall Esplanade

THE Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) on Thursday afternoon hosted a farmers’ market at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade where local farmers and agro-processors displayed, sold and had a sampling exercise of fresh and organic products including garden vegetables.

The Kingston Seawall Esplanade came alive in a colourful display of products and produce which provided the ideal place for shopping at pocket-friendly prices.

The two-day event will continue today from 17: 00hrs and is expected to wrap up at 22:00hrs.

October has been designated Agriculture Month, and a series of activities have been rolled out country to celebrate farmers and agro-processors. This year’s theme is “Transforming Livelihoods through Agri-Food Systems”.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, their eldest son, Zayd, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and others, during a walkabout interacted with those who have stalls.

The event provided an opportunity for local farmers to offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products at low prices.

The President and other cabinet members also took the opportunity to learn about some of our locally produced products and sampled freshly harvested honeycomb and other products of interest.

There were some unique products such as sorrel jelly, pepper jelly, sweet potato bread, bunjal paneer, fresh milk, boulanger pepper among others.

The event attracted a large crowd of shoppers, who by the time they left had full bags of creole eggs, pak choi, plantain, and other produce.

Local foods and beverages were also on sale.