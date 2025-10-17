News Archives
Police investigating incident at Leonora Secondary School captured on video
The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred around 12:30 hrs on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Leonora Secondary School, where a young male was seen on video entering the school’s compound armed with what appeared to be a short cutlass.

According to a police statement, ranks responded promptly after a report was made, but the individuals involved had already left the area.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that a group of male students within the compound allegedly threw bricks at three males passing along the roadway, prompting one of them to enter the compound with the weapon seen in the video.

Police said a teacher intervened swiftly, managing to chase the armed individual out of the compound. Fortunately, no one was injured during the ordeal.

An officer later revisited the school to conduct follow-up enquiries with the Head Teacher. Investigators believe the confrontation may have stemmed from a prior dispute involving students within the school.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that it is working closely with school officials and the Welfare Department as investigations continue.

