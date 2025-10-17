‘Everyone must have access to safe, nutritious, affordable food’

-President Ali says, calls for collaboration to build more resilient, equitable, sustainable food systems

THE following is the full text of the statement made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on the occasion of World Food Day 2025, which was observed on Thursday:

“I am pleased to join with the international community in celebrating World Food Day 2025. This is an important day that reminds us of our shared responsibility to ensure that every person, everywhere, enjoys access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food.

“This year’s celebration holds special significance as we are also commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the FAO on this auspicious anniversary.

“For eight decades, the FAO has been at the centre of global efforts to end hunger and malnutrition. Through its leadership, technical expertise, and advocacy, it has helped transform agriculture, strengthen rural livelihoods, and guide developing nations toward sustainable food systems. From supporting smallholder farmers to advancing climate-smart agriculture, the FAO’s work has been instrumental in ensuring that food security remains a central feature of the international agenda.

“The theme for World Food Day 2025, ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,’ is both timely and powerful. It emphasises the urgent need for global collaboration among governments, organisations, sectors, and communities to build more resilient, equitable, and sustainable food systems. The message is unambiguous: the future of food depends on our ability to work hand in hand and to share knowledge, resources, and pursue innovation in pursuit of a common goal.

“Yet, even as we celebrate this spirit of solidarity, the recently released 2025 edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World reminds us of the challenges that persist. The report highlights that the recent surge in global food price inflation has had a profound impact on food security and nutrition. Rising prices have eroded household purchasing power, especially in low-income countries, pushing more families into food insecurity. The crisis has also made healthy diets less affordable, reinforcing nutritional inequalities as nutrient-rich foods become costlier while ultra-processed alternatives remain cheap and accessible. This reality underscores why global cooperation is essential for building a more just and nourishing food future.

“Guyana has not been immune to food price inflation. The pressures of rising food costs and disrupted supply chains have also rippled through Guyana’s economy and households.

“Despite these challenges, the country is determined to ensure that all citizens have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. This determination is driving initiatives to strengthen local production, diversify supply, and position Guyana as a leading contributor to regional food security.

“Guyana is building the foundation for a robust and sustainable food system. Guyana is poised to become the regional food hub of the Caribbean, supporting neighbouring countries in reducing food imports and strengthening regional food resilience.

“Guyana is:

Scaling up the production of priority commodities and promoting diversification into new crops, livestock, and aquaculture;

Targetting new markets across the Caribbean, and internationally to strengthen food trade and supply chains;

Investing in agricultural infrastructure, such as the construction of farm-to-market roads, modern storage facilities, upgraded ports, and improved transport links;

Modernising agriculture with technology, including through digital extension services, precision farming, and climate-smart practices.

Transforming the livestock industry and expanding aquaculture and sustainable fisheries;

Driving value addition and trade logistics, thereby retaining more value within the national economy; and

Promoting inclusion and empowerment by ensuring that women and young people are central to agricultural transformation.

“Still, we recognise that the journey toward food security cannot be walked alone. The challenge of World Food Day 2025 calls for governments, the private sector, civil society, and communities to work hand in hand for better food and a better future. No single nation can solve hunger on its own, but together we can shape a world where nutritious food is accessible to all, and where sustainability guides every choice we make.

“Guyana embraces this challenge with conviction and optimism. Guided by the FAO’s enduring legacy and inspired by this year’s theme, we reaffirm our commitment to building a food-secure Caribbean.

“Together, hand in hand, we can build a better future.

Happy World Food Day!”