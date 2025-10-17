Guyana has moved on while David Hinds remains trapped by failed ideologies -Minister McCoy says

The following is the full statement issued by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy on is official Facebook page on Thursday:

“DESPITE the massive and unforgivable failures of the PNC and its APNU remnants, David Hinds continues his tired obsession with racial survival politics, clinging to an ideology that is as old as it is dangerous, still trying to convince a modern Guyana that progress is a threat.

These ideological scavengers, parasitic in both thought and motive, continue to feed on resentment and decay, living off the toxins of division and turning race into a marketplace of manipulation, and in that pitiful theatre of deception Hinds still performs, mistaking noise for intellect and bitterness for bravery, unable to comprehend that Guyana has long outgrown the racial crutches upon which his political career limps.

He masquerades as a defender of ‘his people’ while exploiting their historical wounds for personal survival, his rhetoric thick with arrogance and self-importance, his mind imprisoned by the ghosts of the PNC/APNU and the ruins of a discredited movement that left Afro-Guyanese communities impoverished, fractured, and forgotten.

The cruel irony is that those who now cry the loudest about Afro-Guyanese empowerment were the very ones who had every opportunity while in Government to transform those communities and instead abandoned them. Now they have returned to preach about betrayal when they themselves were the betrayers.

Today, Guyana has moved on, the people have moved on, and while Hinds and his small circle of political rummagers scream from the margins hoping to be heard, the nation is busy building, working, producing, expanding, thriving under a PPP/C government that delivers results and not excuses, development and not division, inclusion and not intimidation. No amount of academic rambling or ethnic fearmongering will stop the momentum of a country that has already chosen unity over hatred.

History will not be kind to Hinds, for it will remember him not as a revolutionary but as a relic, not as a visionary but as a cynic who chose to linger in the shadows of racial discord while Guyana marched into the light of transformation, a man shouting into the wind while the country rises.”