Gov’t committed to fulfilling all elections promises, working with the Guyanese people

-Dr. Jagdeo says, emphasises party’s intention to craft solutions that will benefit everyone

WHILE emphasising the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s record of achievement and the strong electoral mandate handed down by the Guyanese people at the polls this year, PPP General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue crafting solutions rather than identifying problems.

He made these remarks on Thursday at Freedom House during a press conference where he highlighted that unlike the opposition’s tendency to focus on problems, his government is working to better the lives of all.

He said: “When you contrast that with other political parties, we see them going out only to identify problems. We have been going out trying to craft solutions to the many issues that our people face.”

Dr. Jagdeo also defended President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership style, branding him as a “caring” president who has demonstrated the capacity to lead Guyana nationally and internationally.

He highlighted complex areas in which the President has continuously worked on, including matters of a financial nature, international diplomacy, the integrity of Guyana’s borders and matters of global security.

“These are important issues that the government often behind closed doors have to contend with. So many people don’t get to see that side of the government, but it’s taking place and it’s necessary to keep our country safe and progressing,” Dr. Jagdeo said, adding: “And I want to assure you that we’ve listened well and we have every intention of fulfilling all of the promises we made in the election period. We did so in the period between 2020 to 2025 and before making commitments in 2025, we studied those issues and those emerge as the main priority of our people.”

While reflecting on how the enormous mandate was granted by the Guyanese people to the governing PPP/C, based on the 2025 General and Regional Elections results, he pushed against misleading media narratives regarding the party’s electoral margin.

Reflecting on the fact that the party secured some 50,000 more votes and seven more seats in Parliament than all opposition parties combined, he said: “We did not narrowly emerge as the winning party. We emerged in a massive way with a huge majority over the combined opposition.”

Looking ahead, the General Secretary said that the PPP/C is already working towards building on its achievements and continuing to expand its reach across all demographics.

Dr. Jagdeo said: “We are keeping our ears open, our finger on the pulse of the people who supported us, their concerns, and the help they need. And we are also listening to those who didn’t support us. There is a sizeable group out there that can still be convinced by our performance, and the PPP will perform.”

He once again reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting key sectors such as agriculture; industries including mining and other areas to ensure sustained growth and opportunity nationwide.