Dr Jagdeo calls for immediate probe into corrupt officials linked to the Mohameds gold smuggling indictment

VICE President and People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has called on local law-enforcement agencies to “immediately” launch a thorough investigation to sniff out those “corrupt” officials who allegedly collaborated with prominent Guyanese businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, to smuggle gold.

The father and son duo have been indicted by the United States (US) with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and related offences.

During a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, the Vice President called for an investigation into the relevant agencies, including the Guyana Gold Board.

“The GRA, the police, must immediately start the investigation of all of those corrupt officials who collaborated, and the Gold Board, who collaborated with the Mohameds in smuggling the gold, in every period, in the APNU period as well as the period under the PPP,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He added: “I expect that a full-fledged investigation would be launched into those people from the Gold Board…who may have been complicit in assisting the Mohameds to evade the massive sum of taxes.”

Dr Jagdeo highlighted that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already conducted an extensive assessment and unearthed billions in unpaid taxes.

The case against the Mohameds was entered into the court’s record on October 2, 2025, according to documents seen by the Guyana Chronicle.

The indictment cites several provisions of U.S. law, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349, 1343, 1341, 2, 1956(h), 981(a)(1)(C), and 982(a)(1), which cover wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture of assets linked to unlawful activity.

According to the court filing, Nazar Mohamed, a Guyanese citizen, is identified as the 90% owner of Mohamed’s Enterprise, while his son, Azruddin, holds a 10% ownership stake. Mohamed’s Enterprise operated as a gold wholesaler and exporter based in Guyana, selling gold primarily to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

The indictment states that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was responsible for collecting taxes locally but alleges that the company engaged in fraudulent practices designed to avoid lawful reporting and compliance obligations.

The case is being prosecuted by Jason A. Reding Quiñones, United States Attorney, along with attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Fraud Section: Lorinda I. Larvea (Acting Chief), Michael N. Berger (Senior Litigation Counsel), and Jil Simon (Trial Attorney).

The document confirms that the grand jury issued a “true bill”, formally approving the indictment for trial.

If convicted, the defendants could face significant prison terms, asset forfeiture, and financial penalties under U.S. law. The indictment also includes provisions for the seizure of assets under Title 18, U.S. Code, Sections 981 and 982, as well as forfeiture procedures under Title 21, Section 853.

This development marks the latest turn in international scrutiny surrounding Mohamed’s Enterprise, a company long regarded as one of Guyana’s largest gold exporters.