Buffy wanted in connection with Non Pareil wedding house murder

ERROL Thapordeen called “Buffy/Bowie/Powie” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Rudendra Persaud, on Sunday, at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Thapordeen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

His last known address has been given as Lot 319 Enterprise, E.C.D. Twenty-five-year-old Persaud of Foulis, East Coast Demerara died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday afternoon, hours after he was allegedly savagely beaten by a group of men, while he was attending a wedding reception of his cousin in Non Pareil.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that no one knew how the incident started but the relatives of the bride and groom were in the yard and on the road at the wedding house, when they observed a commotion further up the road. Prior to that, the mother of the dead man, according to his aunt, was constantly looking for him in the wedding house to ensure that he was okay. “We had a bar out there and so we selling, I was busy then my sister come one time and say you see boyo? so I said yes look he stand up over that one side, that is right opposite the neighbour, she go and she talk and see he and she come in back” the aunt of the deceased told this publication.

The woman said that she was alerted to a fight up the road but was not aware that it was someone who was part of the wedding that was involved. “Meh sister and brother-in-law said where boyo deh again and my sister said you better go and see if is he gone till at the end so because watch them get a set of boys deh, deh got a fight there-like and with a set of stick in dem hand” Boodran recalled.

Boodran said while her sister went in the direction of the strange young men, she remained at her wedding house but sent her husband behind her sister and brother-in-law to see what was happening. “So she said now watch how them boys this a beat people Pickney hay and that is not right…”

The woman said the boys also attempted to hit her but she was forced to indicate to them that if they wanted to enjoy themselves, they could come at the wedding house but that no fighting should take place. However, within seconds, the violence again erupted. “By then that the music boy came out and ask what wrong if yall alright and by the time he said that, wood start pelt pon he bla dam bla dam ah him face and meh hold meh sister hand and me meh push meh neighbour and meh seh yall come on, yall move out move come leh awe go them boys them dis ignorant,” she further explained.

The commotion also caused the groom to leave his bride and went to inquire what was going on and he too received a lash to his hands. After the family and guests returned to the house, the mother of Rudendra Persaud again began inquiring about her son. This time she said that something seems wrong and she decided to return to the location where the gang of boys was, according to what Boodran told this publication.

After she returned to the location she pleaded with the boys not to hurt her and said that she was just looking for her son as she was not finding him. “One of them said oh aunty ah you son you a look for, he said watch one boy lay down there, he get lash and lay down there…” When the woman saw her son she raised an alarm and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.