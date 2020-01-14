Records tumble as Australia crush India by 10 wickets

… Warner 128 not out, Finch 110 unbeaten

DAVID Warner and Aaron Finch have powered Australia to their biggest-ever ODI win in India, thrashing the hosts by 10 wickets in the series opener in Mumbai.

Warner and Finch both scored centuries in the largest partnership against India in one-day cricket, for any wicket anywhere in the world, as they easily chased down their target of 255 with 12.2 overs to spare.

Warner finished on 128 from 112 balls, while Finch was unbeaten on 110 from 114.

The result kept Australia’s unbeaten summer alive, after they cruised through six Twenty20s and five Tests at home without losing a match.

But in a summer of maulings, this was close to the biggest.

After Mitchell Starc took three wickets and Pat Cummins bowled superbly for 2-44, Warner and Finch put on a show in the first of the three ODIs.

It marked just the fifth time in history that two Australian openers have both scored centuries in the same game, and it’s the team’s first-ever 10-wicket win in India.

Finch started the faster of the pair, as he put any width away through the off-side early, before his opening partner launched a brutal attack on India’s bowlers.

Warner hit 17 fours and three sixes in his knock, bringing up his hundred in just 88 balls.

The left-hander was powerful all around the ground, drastically upping the scoring rate from a World Cup last year where he also hit three centuries.

It was his fifth triple-figure score of the summer, with his record across all formats now 1 193 runs at an average of 170.42

Meanwhile, it marked the fourth century opening stand between the pair in the past year, after they also tore apart the World Cup.

Finch brought up his century off 107 balls, with 12 of his 13 boundaries coming through the off-side, while he also whacked Kuldeep Yadav for a massive six back over his head.

Starc had earlier taken 3-56 for the Aussies with the ball, while Cummins was arguably their best bowler as he took the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 75.

Dhawan had lived a charmed life – with chances missed on one, 31 and 55 – before he fell caught at cover as part of a collapse that derailed India’s innings.

Adam Zampa (1-53) also got Virat Kohli caught and bowled for 16, as India lost 4-30 after being in a dominant position at 1-132 after 27 overs.

It marked the sixth time in Zampa’s international career that he has removed the Indian superstar, by far his best record against any batsman.

Kane Richardson also finished with 2-43 from 9.1 overs after being picked ahead of Josh Hazlewood.

Marnus Labuschagne had the quietest possible debut, not required to bat or bowl in the win. (AAP)

INDIA innings

Rohit Sharma c David Warner b Mitchell Starc 10

Shikhar Dhawan c Ashton Agar b Pat Cummins 74

Lokesh Rahul c Steven Smith b Ashton Agar 47

Virat Kohli c & b Adam Zampa 16

Shreyas Iyer c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 4

Rishabh Pant c Ashton Turner b Pat Cummins 28

Ravindra Jadeja c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 25

Shardul Thakur b Mitchell Starc 13

Mohammed Shami c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 10

Kuldeep Yadav run-out Steven Smith 17

Extras: (lb-3, w-8) 11

Total: (all out, 49.1 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-134, 3-140 4-156, 5-164, 6-213, 7-217, 8-229, 9-255.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-56-3 (w-2), Pat Cummins 10-1-44-2 (w-2), Kane Richardson 9.1-0-43-2 (w-2), Adam Zampa 10-0-53-1, (w-1), Ashton Agar 10-1-56-1 (w-1).

AUSTRALIA innings

David Warner not out 128

Aaron Finch not out 110

Extras: (b-4, lb-7, w-9) 20

Total: (no loss, 37.4 overs) 258

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7.4-0-58-0 (w-2), Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-50-0 (w-1), Shardul Thakur 5-0-43-0 (w-4), Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0 (w-2), Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-41- 0 (w-1)