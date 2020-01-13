‘You have made your mark on Guyana’s development’ – PM Nagamootoo

-167th anniversary of Arrival of Chinese to Guyana observed

-Sod turned for memorial to be erected at Windsor Forest

THE government in collaboration with the Chinese Association of Guyana celebrated the 167th anniversary of the Arrival of Chinese to Guyana with the turning of the sod for the Chinese Memorial to be erected at Windsor Forest, Region Three.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during his remarks noted the numerous contributions made by the Chinese indentured labourers and their descendants to the country’s development.

“Today is a very historic day when we observe the 167th anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of Chinese to Guyana. You may be small in numbers but you are significant in Guyana for your contribution to the economy, business, music, sports, law and in politics.

“Guyana is now going places and, on this day, I want to pay tribute to the Chinese ancestors for their sacrifices and to their offspring who have stayed through,” the prime minister told those gathered at the La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders NDC, for the commemoration ceremony.

He reminded the audience that one of the first acts by President David Granger on his assumption of office in 2015, was the designation of January 12 as Chinese Arrival Day in memory and honour of the arrival of Chinese to these shores.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo made special mention of the work of the Chinese Medical Brigade, which has been providing crucial medical service for some 26 years in Guyana.

He also highlighted the many projects and programmes presently being undertaken in areas of infrastructure and ICT among other sectors, by the Government of China in partnership with the administration.

“You have made your mark in the development and the prosperity of Guyana,” the prime minister said.

His Excellency Cui Jianchun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, noted that over the last 167 years Chinese have been working hard and forging forward in “this land of many waters.” The ambassador explained that the Guyana-China relationship is healthy and with steady improvements, cooperation will continue to deepen. He also related that in 2019, the Chinese government provided scholarships to 120 Guyanese to pursue studies, as well as provided training in various fields for another 120 Guyanese.

Ambassador Jianchun stated positively that “in 2020 China will continue to support ventures in Guyana; we will work together for the betterment of both people.” (DPI)