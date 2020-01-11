Shuman might still be a Canadian citizen

…says submitted papers, ‘but up to Canadian Government to decide’

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, is ‘claiming’ that he has relinquished his Canadian Citizenship.

Shuman, a former toshao of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, made this statement to reporters on Nomination Day, Friday, January 10, 2020, which was held at the Umana Yana, Kingston, before submitting his lists of Candidates for the March 2020 elections.

“I have surrendered all of my documents to the Canadian Government…it is for them to deicide,” the LJP Presidential Candidate told the media, as he explained that he is awaiting his application’s acceptance.

However, when questioned about him being a presidential candidate and having dual citizenship, Shuman replied “My citizenship has been renounced,” although he is yet to receive any correspondence from the Canadian Government and remains a citizen of the Canada until such.

After submitting his list and questioned again by reporters about his dual citizenship, Shuman said “That issue has been resolved as I said that I would not come to submit a list, sign a declaration and perjure myself. I intend on upholding the Constitution of Guyana.”

He then went onto say “All of those stuff were dissolved in December that is why I’m here today.”

The LJP Presidential Candidate then proceeded to ‘shut down’ further questions leaving much mystery about his dual citizenship. Shuman, a Guyanese by birth, has had dual citizenship for approximately 28 years.

Article 155 (1) (a) of the Constitution states that, “no person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”

The LJP is contesting the general and regional elections. The party is contesting Regions One, Two, Four, Seven, Eight and Nine and is aiming to represent the Indigenous People. According to Shuman, his list of candidates “represents the dynamic makeup of Guyana” and “has the ability to make a difference in Guyana.”