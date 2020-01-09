Persaud, Seyhodan earn top prizes at McGill SSSC Awards ceremony

CAPTAIN of the McGill Super Stars Sports Club, Sudesh Persaud, led from the front last season and was duly rewarded when the Canal Number One side held its annual Awards ceremony on Wednesday evening at New Thriving in Providence.

The top order batsman, who bowls medium fast, tallied a whopping 260 runs and 12 wickets, to finish as Cricketer-of-the-Year.

The Most Valuable Player’s Award went to former national U-19 left-arm spinner Kheshram Seyhodan.

Seyhodan showed his all-round abilities last season by taking 21 wickets to go with a whopping 367 runs.

He was also rewarded for his best figures, 5-34, which he got against Omesh XI in a West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) battle.

In an invited comment, the 21-year-old Seyhodan noted: “It was a great experience playing for the club. I had some downfalls, but in the end, I made it through due to the support of my friends and family. It was a pleasure playing with the McGill Superstars.”

Another former national Youth cricketer, Daniel Basdeo, took a whopping 24 wickets with his left-arm seam-bowling, while making 229 runs. For his exploits, he won Best All-rounder-of-the-Year and Most Wickets awards.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Persaud, who took 12 wickets and scored 180 runs, was adjudged Most Improved Player.

Former national U-19 skipper Travis Persaud, the son of Sudesh, won three trophies. He finished with the Most Runs (415) and Highest Score (100 twice), while he was also rewarded for his Fielding.

Lower middle-order batsman Prahalad Singh was rewarded for finishing the season with the Best Strike Rate (139.6), while off-spinner Abdul Razack finished as the Most Economical Bowler (3.5 RPO).

There were several special awards, including one to president of the WDCA Anand Sanasie, who was a special invitee. Other recipients included Trevor Lawrie, Troy Persaud, David Sears, Ravin Paramdeo, Rameshwar Persaud and sport reporters Timothy Jaikarran, Romario Samaroo and Faizool Deo.

Telco Solutions, Trophy Stall, Anil Beharry, Rameshwar Persaud, Karan Singh and Anand Persaud sponsored the event.