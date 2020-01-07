Bodies at Aracari | Container with poison found in hotel room

…shocked relatives seek answers for couple’s demise

By Tamica Garnett

AS investigations continue into deaths of a couple whose bodies were discovered in a bathtub at the Aracari Resort, evidence continues to point to a likely case of suicide as a container with poisonous substance was found in the hotel room.

It was also revealed that the young lady was married, by religious rites, to another individual. The bodies of twenty-six-year-old Kevin Singh of Lot 18 Triumph, East coast Demerara, an employee of GuySuco LBI estate, and twenty-five year-old Subrina Nandram, a mother of two, from 49 Corentyne Village, were discovered, on Sunday evening, in a locked hotel room at the Resort, located in Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

Regional Commander Simon McBean shared that there was nothing initially apparent to suggest the cause of death; however, he confirmed that the bodies did not bear any marks of violence; the door of the hotel room was locked from the inside. The couple had checked into the hotel at 15:38hrs on Saturday, and were last heard from at 12:00hrs on Sunday when Singh spoke to hotel management. Respective family members for the couple, had last heard from them on Saturday.

Neither family could think of any reason as to why the couple would travel all the way to the West Bank of Demerara. Notwithstanding the circumstances, family members of both the young man and the young lady say they were unaware of any reason why either of them would want to kill themselves.

“I not too sure about his whereabouts and where he would go on a regular basis but I have no idea why he would end up ‘til at the Aracari Resort. I might have think that the couple committed double suicide, the police say there was poison in the hotel room so I am assuming that they would have drank the poison, both of them,” noted Singh’s brother, Ravin.

According to Ravin, Singh had told his family that he was on his way to purchase a new vehicle when he left home on Saturday, departing in his brother’s vehicle which he borrowed. Ravin said his brother’s relationship with Nandram became known to him, indirectly, some six months ago, but he never met the young lady nor knew the exact details of the relationship. “I would see Whatsapp status with the two of them, that is how I got to know who the person is,” Ravin explained.

Nandram’s mother-in-law, Prano Chinoolall, who lives in Mon Repos, said she last saw Nandram alive when she dropped off her two sons, aged eight and five, at their great grandmother’s residence also in Mon Repos. Though Nandram lives in Berbice, Chinolall explained that the two children have been residing with her, in Mon Repos, for approximately three years now. They were left there when Nandram spent a stint overseas with her husband who lives in the United States of America.

Nandram had collected the children over the Christmas holiday to spend time with her and were returning the children on Saturday so that they could attend school. Chinolall explained that she had heard rumours that her daughter-in-law was being unfaithful to her son with Singh, but when she questioned Nandram she got no substantial answers. “I was hearing it for a long time but I didn’t say anything because I am the mother-in-law and I don’t want to make problem with people when I keep asking her, very simple, she nah give an answer,” Chinolall explained.

However Chinolall noted that her suspicions were confirmed when her grandsons related to her that Nandram had introduced Singh to them as their stepfather, during the Christmas holiday.

“This boy [Singh] left and went up Berbice to spend Christmas, New Year’s with her up there. I ask her if he went up there, she not answering. She tell she son must call this boy daddy, that yuh stepfather. My grandson said no this is not me father and he come back and tell me everything, that his mommy tek somebody and live at Berbice,” Chinolall revealed.

Chinolall, however noted that, to the best of her knowledge, her son and Nandram had never separated. “They not married legal but yes they married, they married about eight to seven years now, big wedding, me son and she nah left,” Chinolall explained. Nonetheless, Chinolall maintained that she did not believe her daughter-in-law wanted to kill herself.

“She didn’t kill herself that is what I saying. If she was to kill she self why go in a hotel and kill herself? Why is she go do them things and she know she got two kids, she like her children them. But I don’t know what the post mortem is going to say, they saying is poison because a whole set ah green thing deh she face and so, all in she hair,” Chinolall said.

Singh’s family also did not see reason for his suicide. Singh’s mother, Kuntie Tkchand, noted that she was still trying to make sense of the situation, breaking down in tears as she reflected on a picture of herself and her son. “I feel very, very frustrated and depressed. It was my son and he was so loving, I could not expect something like that, because we had no argument, nothing. All he tell me he going and look for a vehicle to buy Saturday morning. I said go safe and come back safe,” Tkchand said.

She last spoke with Singh on Saturday

“Usual when he go somewhere he does call me and say mommy I’m here I’m ok, but the day as the hours them passing by he not saying anything so I decided to call him, 8.30 – 9 in the night. He tell me he deh West Coast, I ask he when he coming home and then he cut off the phone. But [Sunday] I didn’t get no call,” she said.

Commander McBean related that the post mortem is expected to be performed on the bodies by Wednesday for the cause of death to be definitively determined.