Charity Wharf feasibility study consultation commences

RESIDENTS of the Pomeroon-Supenaam region have commended the efforts of the Region Two Administration and the consultant company, CB and Associates Inc., for starting the first consultation process on a much-needed project at Charity.

On Friday, residents gathered at the Charity Secondary School where they were briefed on the project.

According to team leader and consultant of CB and Associates, Muneshwar Ramnarine, the first consultation is to spread awareness on the project as well as to solicit ideas on changes. He gave a brief overview of the way forward for the construction of the Charity Wharf and Marketing Centre at Charity. Persons were also shown the draft design of what the project will look like.

Major stakeholders were given the opportunity to provide recommendations on changes they would like to see. Businessman Mr. Deleep Singh said that the current wharf is in a deplorable condition and it is a threat. He urged the relevant authorities to set the project as a priority since many farmers depend on the facility to showcase their produce.

Speaking to stakeholders, Region Two Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Jaikarran, said that he is pleased that the consultation process had commenced and endorsed the presentation done by CB and Associates. He said that the project will be a beneficial one for cash crop farmers in the Pomeroon River.

The consultants will now carry out tests and measurements and come up with the way forward with a view to returning for two more public consultations before the final designs are handed to the executing agencies– the Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Sea and River Defence Unit.