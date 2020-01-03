Works to Kumaka Bridge completed

…two new Region 1 schools to be commissioned on Monday

CONSTRUCTION works to a key bridge at Kumaka in the Mabaruma sub-region have been completed and the structure is expected to be commissioned soon.

The $85M structure replaces another structure which was said to be the root cause of flooding in the Barabina Hill community at Mabaruma.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Randolph Storm, told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday that the structure has been completed and is being “cured” for a few days. Reports are that the 60-foot bridge will be commissioned sometime this month.

The bridge is a critical link in the area and several years ago, the wooden structure was replaced by a concrete bridge which was built without a conduit for the water from a nearby creek to pass. The new structure was built on a steel frame while concrete works were subsequently undertaken.

Meanwhile, Storm noted that a number of projects are being fine-tuned for commissioning soon. These include the Canal Bank Primary school at Port Kaituma as well as another school at White Water Village.

Both schools are expected to be commissioned on Monday by the Ministry of Education.