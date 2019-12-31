Man fatally stabbed by ex-lover of female friend 

Jealously led to a scuffle between a 23-year-old and the ex-lover of his female friend resulting in former’s death on Monday at Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Dead is Kyle Chase, of Lot 234 Mc Allen Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The suspect, a 24- year -old of James and Victoria streets, Albouystown sustained a wound to the head and is hospitalized under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports indicate that that the victim along with his cousin Trevon Chase were at the home of a female friend playing cards when two males visited.

One was identified as a former lover of the female friend. He was allegedly enraged at seeing Kyle Chase at the house and an argument and scuffle ensued.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times with a sharp object. The injured Chase was then taken to Davis’ Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Trevon Chase and the suspect who were also injured, received medical attention and were discharged. The matter was reported to the police and investigations into the matter are ongoing.