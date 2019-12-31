GNNL hosts annual award ceremony

THE Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL) held its annual end-of-year award ceremony on Friday when several employees from all the departments of the organisation were acknowledged and awarded for their exemplary work throughout the year 2019.

General Manager(ag), Ms. Donna Todd, in her address to the gathering assembled in the company’s parking lot, urged the staffers from the editorial, marketing, accounts and circulation departments to continue working hard and diligently to ensure the success of one of the country’s leading newspapers.

In addition, the Editor-in-Chief, Nigel Williams, commended the employees for their tremendous work and contribution to the daily and Sunday editions of the Guyana Chronicle.

Mr. Williams also urged employees to continue to work hard and prepare for the upcoming elections.

“I know that we would have worked hard…it has been a challenging year and from the get-go next year, it’s going to be an even more challenging period going into elections, you need to gird your loins because it’s going to be a tough year in terms of work,” he stated.

Also in attendance at the gathering was the Chair of the Board of Directors of GNNL, Juretha Fernandes, who charged the employees of the company to continue working assiduously to meet the needs of the media house’s readers, viewers and subscribers to ensure the continuous development of the newspaper.

At this year’s award ceremony, Regina Paul of the Accounts Department copped the worker-of-the-year award while Navendra Seoraj of the Editorial Department copped the Editor-in-Chief award.

Also recognized at the ceremony was Vishani Ragobeer, who dominated the recent PAHO/WHO media awards, copping the Young Journalist of the Year award earlier this month.