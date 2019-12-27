La Penitence man robbed, killed on Boxing Day

MASON by day and a taxi driver by night, Israel McKenzie, 32, of Lot 78 Middle Road, Sideline Dam, La Penitence, Georgetown, was allegedly robbed and killed in the wee hours of Boxing Day while walking home.

Reports indicate that McKenzie was at Second Street and Middle Road La Penitence on his way home when, at 03:30 hrs, two men, who noticed him staggering, decided to attack and rob him.

The men allegedly stabbed McKenzie to his chest before fleeing on feet.

His father, William Primo, told Guyana Times that his son was a good person who worked hard for his money; on the day he was killed, a relative had sent him cash.

“I am a father of three and that was my only son. After three in the morning on Boxing Day them man come and wake me up and tell me that my son lay down on the roadway dead, not far from here,” said the father in tears.

Adding that his son was a father of one, Primo called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and to hand over his son’s values found on him at the scene of the crime.

McKenzie’s friends described his death as shocking.

“That man don’t be in any bad business; any money he is spending is his own hard- earned money. I can’t understand this, why they had to kill him,” one friend said.

Investigators said the body also bore injuries to the left ear, lacerations to the neck, left arm and two suspected stab wounds to the chest.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where an autopsy is expected to be performed this week.