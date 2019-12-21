GCCI bemoans road deaths

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) is appealing to all road users, inclusive of motor vehicle drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, to exercise caution on the roadways in an effort to combat the current road safety crisis.

The GCCI, in a statement, said road traffic safety in Guyana is a major social, economic, development and health concern and the increase in road traffic accidents is alarming.

Recently, it was reported in the local media that 21 persons died as a result of 15 road accidents which occurred in November. Further, 114 persons died as a result of 97 road accidents thus far in the year.

“These statistics reveal an enormous human tragedy. Each road traffic fatality is a painful loss which signifies human suffering and economic and social costs. The chamber believes that improved road safety and the reduction of road accidents is a shared responsibility which requires concerted action by road users, government, the private sector, academia and civil society. The chamber is also cognisant that poor enforcement of traffic laws, speeding and reckless driving, and the lack of proper training and education are some of the main factors which contribute to road carnage in Guyana,” the GCCI said.

It noted that road accidents have great financial impact on the country’s economy and significantly affects the social lives of those affected.

In this regard, the GCCI said road accidents can be reduced through a number of preventative measures including strict enforcement of traffic laws, mandatory education and training of public transport drivers, road safety training and courses for new drivers and refresher courses for older drivers, increased sensitisation campaigns about safe driving principles through the media, regular inspection of public transport, and awareness raising programmes and materials for pedestrians.

“Road safety is everybody’s business and the GCCI urges all road users to stringently uphold traffic laws and regulations, and exercise good judgement when using the roadways by observing the five Cs – care, caution, consideration, common sense and courtesy,” the statement concluded.