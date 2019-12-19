‘I LOVE GUYANA’ sign unveiled

MINISTER of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, said the “I LOVE GUYANA” monument that was unveiled on Wednesday must inspire more pride and patriotism in every Guyanese and that they should take care of it.

He was, at the time, addressing the gathering at the official unveiling of Guyana’s first “I LOVE GUYANA” three dimensional sign. “The words “I LOVE GUYANA” must mean something to us”, the minister said at the event which was held on the lawns of the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry LTD (GBTI) at High & Young streets Kingston Georgetown.

He also congratulated Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry LTD (GBTI), Impressions and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) for the venture, and called on all Guyanese that visit the site to not only say the words “I love Guyana” but to help in taking care of it and by not littering.

Meanwhile, President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar, informed the gathering that it is the intention of the association to brand the entire area the “I LOVE GUYANA Tourist Park” since he believes the area can serve as a gathering point for visitors who wish to celebrate their travels in Guyana. “While this ‘I LOVE GUYANA’ sign enhances our tourism product, I see it as a symbol of National Pride, Unity, Peace and Love among Guyanese,” said the president of THAG.

He further noted that the brainchild of the initiative, Patrick Sukhlal aka Neal, of Impressions, brought the idea up almost a year ago but underestimated the amount of materials required and painstaking process involved in making it. As such the cost ran in to over $5M since the construction of the base, walkway as well as landscaping had to be catered for.

To this end GBTI came onboard with a sponsorship of $1.5 million to assist in the general maintenance and power supply of the monument. The bank has also indicated its commitment towards continuing its sponsorship for the next 10 years. The 12 by 30 feet structure which is brightly painted in the colours of the Guyana Flag also serves as a perfect backdrop for taking photos and videos. President of THAG said the location was chosen because of its strategic location which covers from the Marriott beach front to the Kingston seawall. This area, he said, has in its vicinity the Marriott and Pegasus hotels, the Duke Lodge, Embassies and high Commissions along with the Guyana Marine Turtle Monument and the Umana Yana.

His Worship the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, was joined by Sukhlal of Impressions and his family along with Suresh Beharry director, of GBTI and President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar, to cut the ribbon to open officially, the area to the public. Also speaking at the event were Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Captain Gerald Gouveia, and Mayor Narine. Guyana’s singing sensation, Poonam Singh, sang her popular “Guyana” song while the GBTI Buxton Steel orchestra entertained the gathering.