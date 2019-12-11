Authorities probing chemical spill on Lombard Street

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and several other agencies are investigating a chemical spill on Lombard Street.

Reports are that approximately 1000 litres of a non-toxic chemical,which is used in the oil and gas sector, was leaked from a container owned by a foreign oil company sometime on Tuesday night.The chemical was observed in a gutter and on the roadway.

The CDC said that a team including the CDC, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Water Incorporated was deployed to conduct a risk assessment and execute appropriate response

A clean-up exercise is underway and this is expected to be completed by this evening.