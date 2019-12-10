Man found guilty of robbery and rape to be sentenced December 18

A 25-year-old man, on Monday, December 09, 2019, confessed, before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Georgetown High Court, to a robbery and rape charge, committed nine years ago on a woman.

Travis Evans, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, admitted to the two charges which read that, on October 30, 2010, in the county of Demerara, while being armed with a knife, he robbed a woman of $650,500 and also engaged in sexual penetration with her.

The convict was charged jointly with John Sampson and Alex Williams, for whom arrest warrants have been issued.

Evans will return for sentencing on December 18, 2019, following a probation report.

Evans is already on remand for two counts of murder and was one of three prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on October 15, 2018. He was recaptured days after.

The particulars of the first charge stated that, between July 31 & August 2, 2018, at Kuru Kururu Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he murdered Gregory Wayne Frank in the company of others during the course of a robbery.

According to reports, Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was found dead in a pool of blood in his home on August and it was suspected that he might have been killed during a burglary.

An autopsy revealed that Frank died from asphyxiation due to a compression injury to the neck, compounded by blunt trauma to the head. The police had said Frank’s body, “with a swollen forehead,” was discovered around 04:30 hours in the living room of his house.

The statement had noted that the rear door to Frank’s house was found ajar and the entire house was ransacked. Valuables were also reported missing from the house.

On August 20, 2018, Evans was also charged with the murder of his friend and he appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, It was alleged that Evans, on August 2, 2018, at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, shot and killed 21-year-old Ronsley Clarke of Fire Station Road, Timehri, during an argument.