Sri Lanka name full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour

SRI Lanka selectors have named a full-strength squad for the first Tests to be played in Pakistan in a decade.

Ten high-profile players opted not to tour when Sri Lanka visited Pakistan for three one-day internationals and three T20s in September and October, with limited-overs captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga among those absent.

However, Karunaratne will skipper a strong group that also includes Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal for the two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The only change to the Sri Lanka squad that faced New Zealand in August is Kasun Rajitha replacing Akila Dananjaya, who is serving a one-year ban for an illegal action.

Pakistan have not hosted a five-day game since several Sri Lanka players and members of their coaching staff were injured in an attack on their team bus in March 2009.

These two Tests were originally scheduled to be hosted at a neutral venue because of security concerns but will now take place in Pakistan, following the success of the limited-overs games in the country.

The first Test begins on December 11 in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.