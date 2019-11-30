New Amsterdam mayor, deputy re-elected

MAYOR Winifred Haywood was nominated unopposed to her post as chief citizen of the New Amsterdam township while her deputy, Wainwright McIntosh maintained his position even though challenged.

Earlier, People Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor, Zabarally Armogan had nominated his colleague, Dr Orville Grayson Halley, who garnered three votes compared to McIntosh who got eight.

The mayor and her deputy are both veteran educators, having collectively served over 50 years within the Ministry of Education. They are expected to continue to effectively manage Guyana’s oldest township.

Haywood is now serving a third term, having taken the helm over from Mayor, Kirk Wynter, who demitted office on September 30, 2017, after serving for 17 months. Wynter, who has since migrated, served the shortest in the post of mayor at the New Amsterdam Municipality.

Wainwright McIntosh, an education officer, was relatively new to local politics but had made major adjustments and is one of the more popular faces of the municipality.

Following his re-election, he was quick to thank his political affiliates at the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) party, moreso, the People’s National Congress (PNC) and supporters for having confidence in him.

He reminded the residents of the continual development drive, resulting in improvement around the township such as resuscitation of drainage, rehabilitation of neglected roadway and the installation of street lights, along with improved educational facilities.

Meanwhile, Town Clerk, Sharon Alexander acted as the returning officer for the internal elections.