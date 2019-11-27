Lt Col Doodnauth retires after 35 years

COMMANDING Officer of the 1 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Ramkarran Doodnauth, has retired after giving 35 years and two months of dedicated and selfless service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Lt Col Doodnauth is a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 16.

A farewell parade was held in his honour recently at the Drill Square, Base Camp Stephenson, during which he also participated in the ceremonial handing over of the unit colour to Major Courtney Mendonca.

He has held several appointments throughout his career and took command of the 1 Inf Bn in 2017.

In his farewell speech, Lt Col Doodnauth said he was overwhelmed with emotion as he expressed thanks to Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West and his colleagues with whom he has rich memories and friendships.

“Like anything in life, my career was checkered with ups and downs, disappointments, setbacks and successes! I regret none!” Lt Col Doodnauth said.

He also served in the Guyana National Service before enlisting and noted that the culture and dynamism of both organisations helped to mould him into the individual he is today.

The chief of staff, officers, soldier and civilian employees of the GDF wish Lt Col Doodnauth, happy retirement and best wishes in his future endeavours.