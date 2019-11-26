President attends prayer breakfast

President David Granger on Monday attended the Full Gospel Fellowship Prayer Breakfast held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

President Granger was joined by several ministers of the Government including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Security, Public Telecommunications, Public Health, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Citizenship, Social Cohesion and Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for Youth Affairs.

The Head of State thanked the Full Gospel Fellowship and their partners from other denominations, for their prayers. The Mayors of Georgetown, Linden and Bartica and Parliamentarians also attended the prayer breakfast.

Below are some photographs by the Ministry of the Presidency