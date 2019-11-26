Ebini beat Sandhills by 2 wickets in BCB-organised 80th anniv.T20

EBIBI recorded a two-wicket win over Sandhills when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)-organised its 80th anniversary celebratory T20 cricket match was played last weekend.

Sandhills Friendship, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, made 110 for 5 from their allotted 20 overs with Leon Swammy hitting an unbeaten 33. Bowling for Ebini, Totaram Sooknanan snatched 3-12 and Peter Grant 2-14.

Despite winning by two wickets, Ebini had headaches on their way to 112 for 8 in 17.5 overs after being reduced to 90 for 8. A lower-order fightback from Peter Grant (4) and Kempton Richards (7) which yielded some 22 runs – enough to get their side over the line.

Sooknanan returned with bat to contribute 22 and Keron Kurtzious 14, as Ryan DeNobrega completed a fine all-round match by returning 3-12 from 4 overs.

Apart from the match, active clubs in the area; namely Ebini, Sandhills and Wiruni met last month and held elections for the Berbice River Cricket Association (BRCA).

The elections held at Wiruni saw businessman Samuel Seegolam being elected president along with his executive members being Cliff Lindie – vice-president, Curtis Moore – secretary, Ulrick Joseph – treasurer and Shamar Lindie – Asst secretary/treasurer.

The committee members elected were Leton Grimmond, Garfield Leacock, Deon Da Silva and Johnny Sinclair. Seegolam stated that his elected executives were committed to working along with the BCB, so that cricket in the sub- associations can be developed.

He praised BCB president Hilbert Foster’s leadership of Berbice cricket and noted that players from his area were finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Foster, meanwhile, urged the executives of BRCA to commit themselves to the development of the game, to always strive for excellence and to be the best role models they can be.