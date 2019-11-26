Cop killed after car smashes into his bike

…female driver in police custody

AN off-duty policeman, riding a Ducati motorcycle CH 9436, was killed after a black Nissan Bluebird motorcar, PMM 2528, crashed into him at the intersection of Brickdam and Chalmers Place, Georgetown, in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Dead is 24-year-old Constable Carl Roach of Lot 1, Water Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. He was stationed at the Brickdam Police Station. The driver was identified as a 34 -year-old female resident of Norton and Haley streets, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

She is in custody assisting with investigations. A breathalyzer test found that she was below the prescribed alcohol limit.

Enquiries disclosed that the motor car was proceeding east along the northern side of the Brickdam Public Road while the motorcycle was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road.

As both vehicles approached Chalmers Place, where there is an intersection, the driver of the motorcar reportedly turned south into the path of the motorcycle, causing a collision. As a result, the motorcyclist was flung some distance away, hitting a light pole on the southern side of the road. He sustained injuries to the head and body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor and the body was taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

The Guyana Police Force has since extended condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends on the tragic passing of the police constable who was such a dedicated member.

On Sunday morning, Republic Bank employee, David Headly, died after he collided with a bridge rail along the Railway Line Embankment at Felicity, East Coast Demerara.

Headly was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.