President praises work of church in village revival

…as Arundel Congregational Church of Buxton celebrates 175th anniversary

THE Arundel Congregational Church of Buxton on Sunday celebrated its 175th Anniversary and President David Granger assured the members that they are not alone in the mission for community improvement, but that his government will do its part to ensure the same.

In the community of Buxton-Friendship, a host of members of the various Congregational Churches in Guyana gathered to celebrate its work in the country over several decades. President Granger, invited as the keynote speaker, underscored the value of the Congregational Church and Christianity to the development of Guyana: he said that the contribution of the church has been integral to the development of African-Guyanese communities such as Buxton-Friendship and this cannot be ignored.

It was congregationalism, he explained, that helped to forge the church-community collaboration, which in turn led to the acquisition of the early villages and the building of Guyana as a nation. The institution of the church and Christianity in general, was credited by the President as having shaped the community of Buxton-Friendship, especially in harder times.

He noted the community’s rich educational and cultural legacy and the numerous professionals, scholars and public servants to have come out of it.

“Buxton-Friendship has a rich Christian history–Adventists, Anglicans, Congregationalists, Methodists, Roman Catholics and Pentecostal churches – are hosted in the community. There are still no fewer than 14 Christian churches, representing denominations ministering to the population,” he said.

“The majority of people, even 75 years ago, lived in the rural regions without electricity, running water, radio, refrigeration, telephones and public transportation. The church was well attended in that period of pervasive poverty. When prosperity arrived, however, the pews emptied and the church lost its large congregations.”

Speaking specifically to the Arundel Congregational Church, the President highlighted that it was formed by the offspring of the London Missionary Society, which ministered to Africans post Emancipation. The church has 33 establishments and missions across the coast and provides both religious and secular education through its schools that are linked to the churches.

It was named after abolitionist and a Secretary of the London Missionary Society (LMS), John Arundel and was established in Buxton four years after the village was bought. The President pointed out that since then, the church has been engaged in church-community relations through the Men’s Guild; Women’s Union; Young Adult Movement; Young People’s Union; Sunday School; School-feeding and Literacy Programme and has established the Buxton Congregational School.

With this in mind, he remarked: “The nation owes an eternal debt of gratitude to the Congregational churches for pioneering education and for promoting social change for more than 200 years.” He told the capacity congregation that the church’s mission is eternal and, as Luke 4: 18 encourages, its work among men and women of faith is ceaseless.

The Head of State further assured the gathering that the government will launch a Decade of Development, 2020-2029, which will sustain local democracy and support village renewal. He explained that the church and community have proven that they can be trusted with protecting essential institutions. “Arundel is encouraged to renew its covenant with Buxton-Friendship, particularly in the field of education, in the field of economic enhancement and in the field employment generation. I wish continued success and God’s blessings on this historic church,” he said.