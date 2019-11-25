England fast bowler Jofra Archer subjected to ‘racial insults’ during NZ defeat

…NZC to apologise to the England cricketert

ENGLAND fast bowler Jofra Archer says he was subjected to racist abuse by a spectator during the final day of the first-Test defeat by New Zealand.

The 24-year-old, who was making his first appearance in an overseas Test for England, says he heard comments from “one guy” at the Bay Oval.

England lost the match in Mount Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” said Archer.

In a post on social media, he added: “The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is conducting an investigation into the incident, which took place as Archer walked off the field following his dismissal.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it would be apologising to Archer but added it has yet to identify the perpetrator.

“New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui,” it said in a statement.

“Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.”

It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.

In September, an England fan said he heard a group of eight men singing a racist song about Barbados-born Archer during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

Archer took one wicket during the defeat at the Bay Oval, dismissing BJ Watling for 205.

The second Test of the two-match series starts in Hamilton on Thursday (22:00 GMT).(BBC Sport)