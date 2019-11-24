South Ruimveldt man dies in early morning accident

Police are investigating an accident which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old South Ruimveldt Gardens man.

Reports are that around 05:00hrs today on the Felicity Railway Embankment ,East Coast

Demerara, David Headly was driving a motorcar bearing registration, PRR 2531, reportedly at a fast rate.

Headly , of Lot 370 Powies Close, South Ruimveldt Gardens ,Georgetown was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when his car collided with a bridge rail on the southern side of the road.He sustained injuries about his body and was removed from his vehicle in a unconscious condition.

Headly was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigations are ongoing.