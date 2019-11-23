Rose Hall Town man succumbs from abdominal stab wound

A BERBICE businessman is assisting sleuths with the investigation into the death of Wesley Harry known as Blackmoore, of Independence Arch Road, Rose Hall town, who succumbed at the New Amsterdam Hospital, following an abdominal stab wound.

Consequently, a post mortem examination conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh, on Friday, revealed that death was due to stab wound which resulted in septicemia (blood poisoning, especially caused by bacteria or their toxins).

Following the autopsy report, the suspect was accompanied by his lawyer to the Regional Criminal Investigation Headquarters in New Amsterdam, where a file was prepared for advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

According to reports, on November 11, Harry, 49, went to a “short time hotel” and bar operated by the suspect at Independence Arch thoroughfare. However, an argument began and the visitor was ordered to leave. But a scuffle ensued, resulting in a single stab wound to Harry’s abdomen.

The injured man was taken to the New Amsterdam hospital where he remained a patient until his death on November 15.

The 49-year-old businessman will know his fate when the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution is received.