Haitians fined for illegal entry and ‘overstaying’ time

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, ordered six Haitians to pay $240,000 fine or spend time in prison. Five of the men were charged for illegal entry in Guyana, while another was charged for overstaying.

The Haitians appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were charged separately but they all pleaded guilty to the charge, when it was read to them.

Jesudonne Clerveau, 29, a teacher; Ronald Saint Cyr, 27, a teacher; Jean Tonion Louis, 23, a Mason; Soliny Dossous, 35, a student and Bladimyr Pierre, 25, a student, were charged with illegal entry.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on November 18, 2019, at Springlands, East Berbice, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and did not present themselves to an Immigration Officer.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the men arrived at Springlands, from Suriname, and were proceeding to Brazil. Police, acting on information, were able to intercept the men.

Mansfield added that, a search was conducted on their persons, and it was revealed that they entered the country and did not present themselves to an immigration officer. The men were then arrested.

The Sixth Haitian, Peterson Dorsainvil, 27, a Mason, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that, between August 7, 2018, and November 18, 2019, at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions. Having been permitted to stay in Guyana from August 7, 2018 to September 6, 2018, he overstayed the said period.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, fined the men $40,000 each or three weeks in prison. The men will also be deported after paying the fine or spending the time in prison.