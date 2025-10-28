Authorities to pursue the death penalty for suspect in deadly gas station explosion

—as Spanish speaking national confesses to the crime

Investigators have secured a confession from Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodom, the Venezuelan national who has been identified as the prime suspect in Sunday night’s deadly explosion at a Mobil service station on Regent and Kings streets, Georgetown that claimed the life of 6-year-old Soraya Bourne.

This is according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who during a press conference told reporters that the suspect was also positively identified by one of his accomplices.

According to the police, the suspect arrived in Guyana at about 8:00am on Sunday morning.

Investigators also learnt that Peodom is believed to be a member of a well known syndicato gang in Venezuela.

The suspect entered Guyana’s borders illegally.

“Among all the things that he mentioned to us is that the device he brought it in from Venezuela to Guyana, he also indicated that the device had a switch which he activated when he exited the vehicle, which was parked within the vicinity of the gas station, “ Blanhum said.

Currently, there are nine persons in police custody.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond asserted that the government has since committed its support to Bourne’s family and will be pursuing the death penalty for the prime suspect in the deadly bombing.

“A young, innocent child has been murdered. Had this man been able to put the device in the bin that [would have] more lives, but one Guyanese life, is still too much,” Walrond said.