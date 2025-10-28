Police arrest prime suspect in deadly Regent Street explosion

ACTING swiftly on intelligence, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday arrested the prime suspect in Sunday’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Fuel Station, Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in what authorities have described as one of the most disturbing criminal incidents in recent months.

In a statement, the GPF confirmed that acting on information received, a team of police officers, led by a Superintendent, went to the Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, East Bank Essequibo, where the main perpetrator — identified as Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, a Spanish-speaking foreign national — was apprehended without incident.

Peodomo is now in police custody and is said to be assisting investigators with their ongoing probe into the explosion, which has been classified as an act of terrorism.

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.

Investigators had also recovered the suspect’s clothing in Region Three, which provided a crucial lead that ultimately led to Tuesday’s arrest.

The Guyana Police Force has since assured that the investigation remains active, with its Corporate Communications Unit expected to provide further updates as the probe advances and as forensic analyses continue.

Surveillance video footage has confirmed that the suspect in Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, was seen placing a bag suspected to contain an explosive device near the area where bottled cooking gas is stored.

The footage, now in the possession of investigators, shows the suspect approaching the section of the compound moments before the blast. Authorities believe the bag he placed was the source of the explosion that tore through the facility shortly after 19:30 hours.

CCTV analysis led to the interception of a silver motor car (license plate PSS 7874) used to transport one of the suspects. The operation on Monday resulted in the arrest of the three suspects, who are now assisting with the investigation.

The explosion claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya, who was seated in a parked car with her relatives when the powerful blast destroyed the vehicle and caused extensive damage to nearby structures and vehicles.

Her relatives — Jenica Hooper, Yvonne Jonas, Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord — all sustained injuries and remain under medical care.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Guyana Fire Service continue to comb through evidence retrieved from the site, including fragments of plastic bags and adhesive materials, which are now undergoing forensic testing.