Major breakthrough as police recover clothing of suspect in deadly fuel station blast

The clothing of the prime suspect in the deadly explosion at the Mobil fuel station, on Regent Street, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several injured was found by police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This was announced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning and marks a major development in the investigation.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police confirmed that clothing worn by the principal suspect described as a Spanish-speaking foreign national has been recovered.

“The Guyana Police Force has obtained a positive identification of the principal offender (Spanish-speaking foreign national), for whom a Wanted Bulletin was issued for Terrorism.

At this time, the Guyana Police Force would also like to release the following photograph, showing the clothing which the suspect wore during the perpetration of the deadly crime, which was found at a location in Region Three,” the statement read.

The GPF’s Corporate Communications Unit will provide further updates as the Police pursue the suspect and investigations continue.