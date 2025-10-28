Gov’t to cover funeral and wake expenses for 6-Year-Old Soraya

–Pledges financial aid, hospital visits and counseling following the tragic gas station explosion

In a demonstration of compassion and continued support, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has pledged to continue offering assistance to the family of six-year- old Soraya Bourne, whose life was tragically cut short following a powerful explosion that occurred at the Mobil fuel station on Regent Street, Georgetown.

The ministry visited the grieving family on Monday to assess their needs and offer support.

It is in this regard that the ministry promised to cover all funeral and wake expenses, ensure that the family receives the necessary financial relief during this difficult period and conduct daily hospital visits to monitor the progress of the injured children who remain hospitalized.

In addition, the Ministry has stated that counseling and psychosocial support will be provided to all family members and affected persons, with special focus on the two children still receiving medical care.

This assistance will continue for as long as needed to help the family recover from the tragedy.

See full statement from the ministry:

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to support the family of 6-year-old Soraya Bourne, who tragically lost her life following the explosion at the Mobil Gas Station.

The Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) Ms. Levine Gouveia and Manager of the Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU) Ms. Jashudra Seeram-Lackhan visited the family to offer continued assistance.

Through DCU, the Ministry will cover funeral and wake expenses, while CPA will conduct daily hospital visits to monitor the children’s progress. Counseling and support will also be provided to all affected, especially the two hospitalised children for as long as needed.