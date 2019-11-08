13 arrested in “Chop Shop” raid at Kuru Kururu

THIRTEEN persons were arrested on Wednesday and a number of vehicle parts, shells, cars and motorcycles, among other items, were found in a “chop shop” during a police operation at Kuru Kururu Station District, East Bank Demerara.

Illegal operations known as “chop shops” are places where stolen vehicles are disassembled so that parts may be resold. “Chop shops” can be found almost anywhere and are often not identified until it is too late.

It is alleged that former policeman, Jason Harry, who was previously charged with five counts of receiving stolen property, was also arrested.

Reports indicate that the arrest was as a result of an intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of Regional Police Division Four (b) (Eccles-Moblissa).

Police also seized shells of a pitbull minibus and a 192 Toyota motor car, five generators and two weeding machines, all suspected to have been stolen or unlawful obtained.

Police said persons have begun to identify some of the articles as their belongings and several confessions have been obtained from suspects regarding their criminal involvement into the articles found.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last February, the alleged mastermind behind the carjacking ring in Kuru-Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, was charged for receiving several stolen cars and removing their chassis numbers.

Former policeman Jason Harry, 26, appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman and pleaded not guilty to five counts of receiving stolen property.

He was released on $200,000 bail on each charge.

Particulars of the first two charges alleged that Harry, between August 17, 2017 and February 9, 2018 in Georgetown, received a Toyota Spacio PNN 1811 valued $1.7M, property of Shivrajie Narine and a Toyota Allion PMM 7517, valued $2.9M property of Samuel Munroe, knowing same to be stolen.

It is also alleged that between December 8, 2017 and February 10, 2018, at Georgetown, he received a stolen Toyota Fielder HC 6999 valued $2M, property of Elizabeth Martin.

Additionally, it is also alleged that Harry between December 12, 2017 and February 10, 2018, received a stolen Toyota Allion PVV 6691 valued $2.3M, property of Tricel Powers.

Lastly, Harry was charged for receiving a stolen Toyota Spacio PVV 9742 valued $2.5M, property of Dellon Skedel between December 15, 2017 and February 10, 2018, at Georgetown.