Vantage Point | Minister Simona Broomes talks to us about youth affairs

King finishes in ‘top 20’ at Miss Earth 2019 pageant
MISS Earth Guyana 2019, Faydeha King is the talk of the town these days, having made history by being the first delegate from Guyana to ever place among the top 20 in an international beauty pageant...
Eddie Murphy could stop doing movies
EDDIE Murphy has hinted that he could give up movies for stand-up. The 58-year-old comedian said that his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy, as he feels he's better...
HBO Axes ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off
THE ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot, starring Naomi Watts, is not moving forward at HBO.
The planned spin-off project was set to take place thousands of years before the events of the original...
‘Gay dancehall artiste will emerge by 2024’
--Trippple X predicts, based on how accepting music has become
ENTERTAINER Trippple X is predicting that a mainstream homosexual artiste will dominate Jamaica airwaves by 2024.
Speaking on the...
